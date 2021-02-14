Football Arsenal’s Aubameyang did a hat trick, the net swung at Leeds games almost at a record pace

Arsenal knocked out Leeds 4-2.

Football The English Premier League saw quite a goal finish on Sunday as Arsenal and Leeds clashed together.

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the first hat trick of his Premier League career when the London team took a 4-2 win. In addition, Aubameyang once hit the pole.

Leeds, on the other hand, made it the second fastest ever in the history of the Premier League, both as a team that scored and scored 40 goals. Leeds (40-42) made a questionable achievement in 23 matches.

Only Tottenham has registered the corresponding paint finish faster in the 2007-08 season, says the statistical service Opta.

Sunday in previous matches, Manchester United, who fought for the top spot in the series, remained in the 1-1 draw as the second-last West Bromwich guest, and Wolverhampton claimed a 2-1 away win over Southampton in the middle caste battle.