Saturday, October 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Arsenal won the series jumbo – a hat trick for Eddie Nketiah

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Arsenal won the series jumbo – a hat trick for Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal stayed close to Tottenham in the battle for the top of the English Premier League, when it knocked down league jumbo Sheffield United by no less than 5-0. Arsenal’s number one star had scored his first hat trick in the Premier League Eddie Nketiah. In the final stages Fabio Vieira finished from the penalty spot and Takehiro Tomiyasu from the corner kick situation.

Arsenal has 24 points from their ten matches, two less than their local opposition Tottenham. Sheffield United have only one point from ten matches.

Chelsea’s the dark performances at home and especially against Brentford continued with the meeting between the London teams at Stamford Bridge. Brentford won 2–0, and it was their third consecutive victory at Chelsea’s home ground (the previous ones were in April this year and April last year).

They painted for Brentford Ethan Pinnock in the 58th minute and Bryan Mbeumo in extra time. Chelsea’s loss was already their third at home this season, and they fell behind Brentford to 11th in the league table.

See also  Football There are twenty coronavirus infections in Manchester United

Bournemouth beat Burnley in the third game on Wednesday with goals 2–1. In the late night match, Wolverhampton and Newcastle meet.

#Football #Arsenal #won #series #jumbo #hat #trick #Eddie #Nketiah

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The calendar of the next matches of FC Barcelona after the defeat against Real Madrid

The calendar of the next matches of FC Barcelona after the defeat against Real Madrid

Recommended

No Result
View All Result