Football | Arsenal, who are struggling, must beat City – the stakes are huge in Wednesday’s match

Arsenal already played their third consecutive draw on Friday. Manchester City’s championship looks more and more likely.

Football Arsenal, who are leading the English Premier League, lost important points in the championship fight when they had to settle for a 3-3 draw against Southampton.

Southampton came Premier League according to the history, the first league jumbo that manages to score three goals in the net of the league leader during the same match.

Having played their three consecutive matches in a draw, Arsenal leads the Premier League with only five points. In addition, Manchester City has played two matches less.

Arsenal will play their next game on Wednesday as a guest of City.

“I can’t wait,” the Arsenal pilot Mikel Arteta said according to news agency Reuters.

“These are exactly the matches that everyone wants to play. When everything is at stake, you have to go into the game with victory in mind.”

Due to their draws, Arsenal have lost six points in their last three games. Sky Sports expert Jamie Carragher reminded that everything is still in the hands of the north Londoners, but the course still needs to turn before Wednesday’s high-stakes match.

“They had a really big lead, but now they have to do something amazing between now and the end of the season.”

“They want to win the game but not lose it. If they lose, that [mestaruustaisto] is over. A draw is not the end of the world for Manchester City,” the former Liverpool defender added.

For sports statistics specialized data company Gracenote evaluate the probability of Arsenal winning the title after the Southampton draw is only 21 percent.

Before the match, Gracenote estimated the probability at 32 percent and on March 28 at 55 percent.

At the same time, the probability of Manchester City’s championship has already increased to 79 percent.

Working as an expert for Sky Sports Gary Neville said he believes Arsenal can benefit from their underdog status as City’s visitors.

“It’s the first game Arsenal are not expected to win,” the former Manchester United defender said.