On slaughter day, a total of six matches will be played in the English Premier League. The Londoners ’mutual twist saw the most powerful Arsenal of the season.

In the Premier League the stumbling arsenal of the early season got important relief from its problems under the London rain when it knocked down Chelsea in a local game of Boxing Day.

The unexpected result of the match was recorded for “Cannons” with goals 3–1. The final whistle often got even the expressionless Pacific Arsenal head coach Mikel Artetan to fan eagerly, while the disappointment of defeat shone on the Chelsea commander Frank Lampardin from the face.

In the match really started to take place in a half-hour mark when Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney was poured into the penalty area. While contacting Chelsea Reece to James was smaller, the referee Michael Oliver whistled a penalty kick from which Alexandre Lacazette was not mistaken.

Arsenal, who led matches in the Premier League for just 162 minutes before Killing Day, doubled their lead just before the break. Plenty of criticism Granite Xhaka immersed the ball in the top right corner with a stylish free kick.

On the other at half time Bukayo Sakan the concentration-apparent lift sank into the back corner over the Chelsea guard Edouard Mendyn. The third goal seemed to decide the match.

In the final moments, there was still excitement. Just over five minutes before the end Tammy Abraham brought Chelsea two more goals away with a hit that was flagged before the video check as an exception.

At the end of the actual playing time, Chelsea was whistled a penalty kick. Jorginhon however, the company was weak, and Bernd Leno stretched his left hand down the ball into the path.

Midsummer’s Day in the first of previous matches, Manchester United and Leicester played exactly 2-2. United’s away winning streak broke when it lost the lead twice shortly after scoring the lead.

Roy Hodgson reached a significant number on the day of the killing, when the British coach rose to tenth place in the list of those who coached the most matches in the Premier League. However, for Hodgson, the 341st match ended in a non-festive mood when Aston Villa defeated Hodgson’s Crystal Palace 3-0.

Aston Villa Bertrand Traoré poured cold water into the visitors’ necks as early as the fifth minute of the game as the winger continued Vicente Guaitan combating the bounced back ball into the net.

The Cheoré match was only played after 45 minutes. The reason for the change was the defender of Aston Villa Tyrone Mingsin another warning that led to the eviction.

Crystal Palace was unable to harness its male superiority in the second half. The home team instead hit again Kortney Hause pushed 2–0 to the right of the goal. The 3-0-Final readings were styled with a handsome shot through the pole Anwar El-Ghazi.

Profit raised Aston Villa to sixth in the league table, just three points away from second place in Leicester. Leicester have played two more matches than Aston Villa.

In Saturday’s second bout on Saturday afternoon, Fulham and Southampton ended up in a goalless draw.