Football|It was a hot Saturday in the Premier League.

Football The English Premier League kicked off properly on Saturday.

Arsenal, projected to be Manchester City’s number one challenger, defeated Wolverhampton 2-0 in front of their home crowd. The gunners responded to the hits Kai Havertz mixed Bukayo Saka.

In the opening half, Arsenal played spectacular and fast football. In addition to Havertz and Saka Gabriel Martinelli were key figures in the field. In the second half, Wolverhampton increased their level of risk, and it produced a few dangerous chances to score. Finally, in the middle of the pressure period, Arsenal managed to score a 2–0 hit with the packages of the match.

Arsenal fell two points short of the Premier League title last season. Arsenal’s “black moment” happened in December of last year, but if the team is going to grab the championship from under City’s nose this year, the Gunners have to play a consistent season from start to finish.

In the other matches of the day, Brighton took an easy 3-0 victory over Everton. Brighton, who attacked brilliantly, responded to the hits Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, and a 33-year-old striker Danny Welbeck. Newcastle managed to defeat the underpowered Southampton with a score of 1–0. Nottingham and Bournemouth tied the scores 1-1.

In Saturday’s final game, Aston Villa defeated West Ham 2-1 away from home. The match was decided in the 79th minute of the game, when Aston Villa John Duran scored the game-winning goal.

of Nottingham and Bournemouth saw a nasty injury. Brazilian player from Nottingham Danilo jumped to the header eagerly, but was unlucky to come down, and Danilo injured his leg in an ominous way. Club manager Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed after the match that Danilo’s ankle was broken in the situation.

Danilo was seriously injured.

Two matches will be played in the Premier League on Sunday. In the first match, Brentford will face Crystal Palace, and in the evening match, Chelsea will challenge champion favorite Manchester City.

In Saturday’s lunchtime game, Liverpool defeated league champions Ipswich 2–0.