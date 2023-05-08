Arsenal took a 2–0 away win over Newcastle in the battle for the top end of the English Premier League. With their win, Arsenal moved to within a point of league leader Manchester City, but City have four games left in the league season and Arsenal three games.

Martin Ödegaard shot Arsenal into the lead in the 14th minute, and the away victory was sealed in the 71st minute by Newcastle Fabian Schärin own goal.

Sunday in the late game, West Ham beat Manchester United 1–0 at home, when the Manu goalkeeper David de Gea lump Said Benrahman I crawled into a stranger’s web.

The win was valuable for relegation-threatened West Ham, but it will be tough for United in the battle for 3rd and 4th place. Series three Newcastle has 65 points, Manu 63 and Liverpool 62. Newcastle and Manu have four matches to play, Liverpool three.