Football Arsenal star striker Alexandre Lacazette knelt down in front of Slavia Prague players

Arsenal, Manchester United, Villareal and AS Roma made it to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

North Londoner Arsenal crushed Czech Slavia in the second half of the Prague European League semi-finals with 4-0 goals and survived the semi-finals with 5-1 overall goals.

The hottest moment of the match played in Prague took place just before the start of the match. The Arsenal players spent the break getting a rerun of the team’s tactical organization and regained a solid organization when the game started again Alexandre Lacazetteen.

The French striker knelt in front of the Slavia Prague players and at the same time looked at the players. Slavian players stand in a row with their hands on each other’s shoulders.

The kneeling of the Arsenal players was based on the Slavia Prague player Ondrej Ondřej Kúdelan From the European Football Association (Uefa) a ten-match ban on racist insults, the target of which was a Finnish player from Glasgow Rangers Glen Chamber. Kamara played for Arsenal’s youth teams before moving to Scotland.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after the match that the team captain was proactive and asked about the possibility of kneeling. The Slavia captain was Lacazette and vice captain Granite Xhaka. The club also assured Uefa that kneeling would be allowed.

“We decided to follow this approach, which I supported as did the whole club. I have to say that Uefa also got very strong support, ”Arteta says On the Arsenal website.

Lacazette also scored two goals in the match, the first, 2-0 goal, resulted in a penalty in the 21st minute. Arsenal led the match 3-0 after 25 minutes. Lacazette finished off a quick charge from the left of the field by chipping the ball just past the home side’s keeper, making the score 1 – 1 77 minutes into the match.

Arsenal will face Spanish Villareal in the semi-finals of the Europa League, whose head coach has been fired from Arsenal in late 2019 Unai Emery. Villareal knocked down Dinamo Zagreb with 3-1 goals.

The second semi-final pair is Manchester United – AS Roma. United went to the semi-finals by beating Spain’s Granada 4-0 and AS Roma narrowly defeated Ajax 3-2.

The semi-finals will be played on April 29 and May 6.