Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez scored an own goal.

Two Arsenal, who played their previous match without a win in the English Premier League, were on their way to another disappointment when Aston Villa led their home match 2-1 in the opening game of the league Saturday.

However, Arsenal came away with a 4-2 win, an important one for their title shot.

Ollie Watkins took Villa, who are in the middle stages of the series, into the lead already in the 5th minute. Bukayo Saka equalized in the 16th minute, but Philippe Coutinho The 31st minute hit gave the home team the lead at the break.

Oleksandr Zintshenko then brought Arsenal level in the 61st minute. The scores remained even after the actual game time, but Villa’s keeper by Emiliano Martinez own goal and by Gabriel Martinelli The 4–2 success brought disappointment to the home crowd and Arsenal’s second place in the Premier League.

