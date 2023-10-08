Football | Arsenal reset Manchester City – North London clubs dominate the Premier League

City lost back-to-backs in the main league for the first time in almost five years.

London team On Sunday, Arsenal rolled quite a bit of football in the English Premier League.

Arsenal beat Manchester City, the number one team in the world in recent years, 1-0 on their home field and climbed to the top of the Premier League alongside another north London team, Tottenham.

Arsenal’s goal was scored by the Brazilian Substitute in the 86th minute of the second half Gabriel Martinelli. The ball took a bounce into the net by a City defender From Nathan Aké.

Martinelli had been sidelined from the games for a long time due to injury.

“I was excited. I wanted to play so much. I wanted to show on the field and help the team,” Martinelli told the BBC.

Very defending Arsenal kept Manchester City’s Norwegians as well Erling Haaland’s in the dark. Haaland didn’t get the ball many times during the match. He has scored only one goal in the last five matches.

The Croatian midfielder stood out from the visiting team Mateo Kovačićand not to your advantage.

He tackled fiercely and against the rules from Arsenal in the opening half as well Martin Ødegaard and a few minutes later Declan Rice. The main referee of the match Michael Oliver recalled Kovacic with only one warning, when removal from the field would have been an obvious option.

Arsenal were missing an injured man from the attack Bukayo Sakathe midfield Dynamo suspended from Manchester City Rodri.

At a profit Arsenal rose to the top of the Premier League alongside another London team, Tottenham. The undefeated London teams are tied on points.

Tottenham’s goal difference is 18–8, Arsenal’s 16–6. Manchester City is two points away from the top two.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta got his first win City pilot About Pep Guardiola on the eighth attempt. Arsenal had lost to Manchester City in the Premier League 12 times in a row.

Just over a week ago, City lost 0-1 away to Wolverhampton in the Premier League. The last time City lost two matches in a row in the Premier League was in December 2018.

Brighton and Liverpool tied the series points with goals 2–2 on Sunday. West Ham and Newcastle also ended up with a 2–2 result. Wolverhampton–Aston Villa ended 1–1.

The Premier League will stop for almost two weeks due to the international break. The series continues on October 21.