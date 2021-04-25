Football Arsenal legend Thierry Henry says he no longer recognizes his former companion – “Whatever it was, they did the wrong thing”

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke was heavily criticized for the Super League project. Spotify founder Daniel Ek is now ready to buy Arsenal from Kroenkel.

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry says he no longer recognizes his old club after the North London club failed in its attempt to join the new European Super League. Henry praised the club’s supporters for their role in how the new race collapsed before it even got to the start.

The plan for a closed league involving twelve top clubs from England, Spain and Italy collapsed on Wednesday as most of the core clubs withdrew from the project in the face of strong opposition from supporters, football governing organizations and governments.

Criticism of the crush continued on Friday as thousands of Arsenal fans gathered outside Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League match against Everton on Friday to protest the club’s US billionaire owner Stan Kroenkea against.

Kroenke has previously received full – blown criticism from fans for the club ‘s lack of ambition in the player market.

“I don’t recognize my team, and it makes no sense in my opinion what was going on when Arsenal aspired to a closed league,” Henry, Arsenal’s all-time scorer, told The Telegraph.

“The track has been run like a company, and now they have revealed their intentions. Maybe this was a lack of understanding about the core values ​​of football, and maybe money was too much of a temptation. Whatever it was, they were wrong. ”

Henry said he, like many others, was in shock and could not believe what was happening.

“What happened made me realize that this is a fan club. I am also a fan of Arsenal. “

“I am proud of what the fans reached. Not just Arsenal fans, but all fans. The end result was a football win. ”

Music service Founder and CEO of Spotify Daniel Ek said on Friday that it was interested in buying Arsenal if criticized Kroenke wanted to sell the club.

According to financial magazine Forbes, Arsenal is worth $ 2.8 billion.

Source: Reuters.