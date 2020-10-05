Football Arsenal fans fight to save the Gunnersaurus mascot – the man behind the mask became unemployed due to the club’s austerity

The former Arsenal striker mourned the fate of the mascot.

Arsenal fans fight to save the long-serving Gunnersaurus mascot. According to media reports, the man behind the mascot mask had been fired due to the club’s austerity regimen.

On Monday, supporters of the London club Arsenal were hoping for good transfer news in the player market as the transfer time was coming to an end, but the shock news stole all the attention.

According to media reports, for 27 years dressed in a dinosaur mask outfit Jerry Quy was relieved of his duties. However, sports magazine Athletic said the mascot would return to the stadium once fans could get back into the stands.

A fundraising site had been set up for Quy.

“Gunnersaurus has been the mascot of Arsenal for 27 years. He’s my companion, and we can’t let Gunnersaur disappear, ”read the collection page.

“The mascot has been played by Arsenal fan Jerry Quy, and it would be a huge pity to lose him. We have been a regular leader in the mascot league. Let’s be at the forefront of our all-time goal scorer. ”

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright wrote on Twitter that the news of the disappearance of the mascot was “terrible”.

TV face Gary Lineker called on Arsenal to correct the mistake.

“It might be a good thing and a sign of kindness that the players and the head coach would sort out this absurd thing.”

Arsenal said in August it plans to cut 55 jobs due to loss of income caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

English Premier League clubs have reported that all of their main sources of income have experienced shocks.

Sources: AFP.