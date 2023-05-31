Arsenal found themselves in the middle of a commotion.

Premier League team Arsenal received harsh criticism when they congratulated their ex-player, the Russian, on Monday Andrei Arshavinia On Twitter on his 42nd birthday.

Arsenal posted a video on Twitter of the Russian scoring four goals in Liverpool’s net in 2009.

“We wish you a nice day, Andrei,” the club wrote in the publication.

The tweet in question has since been removed from the club’s social media channels due to harsh criticism.

The club was criticized for congratulating the Russian, because Arshavin is a Ukrainian journalist Zorya Londonsky by expressed his willingness to join the Russian army.

“Another new social media scandal when someone is in good cahoots with Russia or the Russians,” Londonski wrote.

Posted by the editor of British media VBET News on Twitter a screenshot of Arsenal’s congratulation.

Arshavin played in the London team between 2009 and 2013.