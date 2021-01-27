Football Arsenal borrowed Norwegian Martin Ødegaard from Real Madrid

The loan agreement lasts until the end of the period.

Football Arsenal, eighth in the English Premier League, have acquired a Norwegian Martin Ødegaardin loan from Real Madrid. The contract lasts for the rest of the period.

The London Society confirmed this on its website on wednesday.

“Martin offers us a quality alternative to the attack. Despite his young age, he has been playing at the top for some time, ”Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta commented.

Offensive midfielder Ødegaard have played in only seven matches this season and has scored a total of 232 minutes in La Liga. No goals or goals have been accumulated in the account.

Last season, the 22-year-old Norwegian played on loan at Real Sociedad. In 31 matches, he scored four goals and scored six goals.