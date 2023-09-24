Football | Arsenal and Tottenham leveled the points in the North London derby

Chelsea’s infancy continued in the English Premier League.

Arsenal’s and Tottenham are traditionally among the most intense in the English Premier League, and on Sunday the teams ended in a 2-2 draw.

One of the big characters of the local match in London was Tottenham’s South Korean star Son Heung-minwho completed both of the away team’s goals.

Arsenal dominated the opening half for a long time and took the lead in the 26th minute when the home team Bukayo Saka shot and the ball hit Tottenham Cristian Romero from foot to own goal.

At the end of the opening half, Tottenham got their machine started and equalized in the 42nd minute after Sonni kicked the ball into the back of the net of James Maddison great preliminary work.

Arsenal started the second half strongly and took the lead in the 54th minute with Saka’s penalty kick.

Tottenham, who played a good second half, responded immediately when Maddison stole the ball From Jorginho and passed the tool to Son, who surely finished. Jorginho came injured By Declan Rice substitute for the second half.

Arsenal and Tottenham haven’t lost a single league game this season. Both have a total of 14 points from their six matches.

Yet Liverpool and Brighton have had a better start to their seasons, who celebrated victories on Sunday.

Liverpool have won five of their six matches and drawn once. Jurgen Klopp’s only Manchester City is ahead of the team he coaches.

Liverpool won 3-1 at home against West Ham on Sunday. Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool into the lead in the 16th minute from the penalty spot. Jarrod Bowen leveled West Ham at the end of the opening half.

In the second half, the home team ran away to victory by Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jotan with goals.

Brighton celebrated a 3-1 home win over Bournemouth. The number one character of the match was Kaoru Mitoma, who finished twice. Brighton has collected 15 points and is in third place.

Chelsea’s the miserable early season continued with a 0–1 home loss to Aston Villa.

The home team’s job became difficult in the 58th minute, when Malo Gusto looked at the red card. Ollie Watkins scored Aston Villa’s goal in the 73rd minute.

The London giant Chelsea has collected five points from its six matches and is in 14th place.

Newcastle was responsible for the biggest win of the round, crushing Sheffield United 8–0.