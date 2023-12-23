Football | Arsenal and Liverpool tied the points in the top match – the player who collided with Jürgen Klopp ended up in the hospital

The strangest and most unpleasant situation of the top match between Liverpool and Arsenal was seen in front of the bench.

English The long-awaited battle at the top of the Premier League between Liverpool and Arsenal ended on Saturday evening with the goals 1-1.

The result means that Arsenal go into Christmas as the top team. Liverpool and Aston Villa are a point behind the Londoners.

Arsenal started the match quickly and took the lead already in the fourth minute, when the Topper Gabriel your kid by Martin Ödegaard concentration on the network.

Liverpool leveled in the 29th minute. Mohamed Salah applied to the launch site by passing at the end of the field Oleksandr Zinchenko and cannoned the ball into the front corner.

Rare drama was seen after the equalizing goal. Arsenal's Bukayo Saka your booze Kostas Tsimikas upside down in a ball chasing situation in front of the substitutes' benches. Tsimikas fell down in an ominous way, and when he fell down, he also knocked out Liverpool's head coach Jurgen Klopp's.

Tsimikas was hurt so badly in the situation that the Greek could no longer continue playing. He was taken directly from the stadium to the hospital. Tsimikas' collarbone is suspected to be broken. Despite the bump, Klopp got away with less and continued as normal.

Tsimikas' injury is a bad setback for Liverpool, because also the team's number one on the left side Andy Robertson is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The match of Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas (at home) ended in this ruckus. Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp also got his share.

The second half was played at the same high speed as the first half.

The Anfield crowd erupted as Liverpool tried to break down the away team's defence. Defender Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott shots narrowly missed Arsenal's goal.

Later, a top spot opened up for Liverpool on the counterattack, but Trent Alexander-Arnold shot the ball over the bar.

Arsenal took clear control towards the end of the match. It hoped for a penalty kick in the 81st minute when Alexander-Arnold fouled Kai Havertz inside out. Referee Chris Kavanagh did not award a penalty, and the ruling was not changed in a quick VAR review.

Neither was able to create any more top positions in the final moments, and the points were shared equally.

Premier League the top spot is especially looked at at Christmas. Arsenal's first place not only tells about the team's good attack, but also gives good wishes for spring in the light of history. The team that was at the top of the Premier League at Christmas has won the league championship 14 times at the end of the same season in the 2000s.

Arsenal has celebrated the Premier League championship for the last time in the spring of 2004.

The Londoners play their next match on Thursday. West Ham will face West Ham in the local game. Liverpool will face Burnley in their away match on Boxing Day.

Only half of the current league season has been played in one round.