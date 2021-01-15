No Result
Football Arsenal and Crystal Palace face a tie – Palace coach Hodgson praises his team’s defense

January 15, 2021
Arsenal’s winning streak was broken by local opponent Crystal Palace’s close defense.

English Arsenal and Crystal Palace, who met in the Premier League on Thursday night in London, spun a draw that ended without goals.

Crystal Palace failed to exploit their goal points in the first period of the game. Arsenal, on the other hand, peted his game after a break, but the goals in the goal were still missed.

“I wanted to see a win and a few goals, but we were tired. I can’t blame the attitude, but it wasn’t enough, ”Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta said.

“We scored a lot of goals against the opponent’s low defensive block, but there were times when we lost the ball too often.”

Arsenal, ranked 11th in the series, had won their previous four matches. Crystal Palace is in 13th place, a point behind Arsenal. For Crystal Palace, the draw also proved to be a satisfactory result, as it has won only one of its last eight matches.

Crystal Palace coach, former head coach of the Finnish men’s national team Roy Hodgson praised, however, his team’s defensive game.

“It was a hard work. We defended well, and with a little extra temper, we probably would have gotten a goal as well. (…) If you don’t defend well, winning the games is hard, ”Hodgson said, according to the club’s website.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer - shortest term of office, longest farewell

