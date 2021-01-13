Football Ari Lahti, President of the Finnish Football Association, believes that the European Championships will take place: “Uefa will make decisions in March”

According to Ari Lahti, the financial significance of the European Championship tournament for Uefa is so great that it affects the realization of the Games.

Finland Chairman of the Football Association Ari Lahti believes the European Football Championship will take place next summer. The Men’s European Football Championship was due to take place in the summer of 2020, but the tournament was postponed by a year due to the corona pandemic.

“I think the games are played in one form or another. According to current information, Uefa will make decisions in March, ”Ari Lahti said at the Football Association’s press conference on Wednesday.

Lahti was asked about the pace of vaccination in Finland and how it affects the outlook.

“There may be an unnecessarily optimistic wish that spectators would get into the matches. It may be that you will not experience the race drug on the spot. I am sure that the World Cup will be held. Such a picture has formed for me from the discussions in Uefa, ”Lahti said.

Lahti said he knew the financial significance of the tournament was so great that the tournament would be played because of it.

“I also know that Uefa is considering several different options for hosting the Games. It was certainly no coincidence that the Champions League final tournament was held in a bubble shape in one place. It is definitely the latest option. ”

Lahti said he was in talks with the people of Uefa last in early December. At that time, the situation was still that the arrangements for the tournament were based on the original plan. The Games are scheduled to be played in twelve cities across Europe.

“It is possible that mutations in the virus will affect the realization of the original plan of the tournament. We will receive more information in February and decisions will be made in early March. ”