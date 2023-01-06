Football | Ari Lahti is running for the position of Fifa vice-president

A total of eight vice-chairmen serve on the Fifa board. Ari Lahti is aiming for one of the three places in UEFA.

European football association Uefa announced his candidacy on Friday as the chairman of the association and the European members of the Fifa board of the International Football Association.

There are two names in the running for one of Fifa’s vice-presidents: a Hungarian aiming for a further season Sandor Csanyi and chairman of the Finnish Football Association Ari Lahti.

The selections will be made at the UEFA Congress, which will be held on April 5 in Lisbon, Portugal. Running as a candidate is the result of thorough consideration, Lahti says in the Palloliitto press release.

“In order to influence the future of both European and global football, we must be at the heart of the conversation and lead it,” states Lahti.

“We have fresh memories of the men’s World Cup that just ended and the discussions that took place around the games. I believe that as a member of the Fifa board, I have the best opportunities to promote change and strengthen the ethical values ​​of football.”

Lahti, 59, has been the chairman of the Football Association since 2018.

Fifa There is currently no Nordic representative in the 37-member board. UEFA is represented by three vice-presidents and six members. There are eight vice-presidents in total.

Fifa is chaired by an Italian-Swiss Gianni Infantino. For the Slovenian who is applying for another season as UEFA president to Aleksander Čeferin there is no counter-candidate on the list published by UEFA.

Read more: The decision made in Qatar gives Gianni Infantino power in Fifa until 2031