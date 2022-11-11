Argentina is captained by 35-year-old superstar Lionel Messi, but the team has enough quality and width.

Offensive end geniuses Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria are with the Argentine national football team in the World Cup tournament organized in Qatar. AS Roma’s Dybala and Juventus’ Di Maria have suffered thigh injuries over the past month, but Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni selected the duo in his 26-man World Cup squad.

The team is captained by a 35-year-old superstar Lionel Messifor whom the World Cup tournament is possibly the last of his career.

One of Argentina’s regular players in recent years Giovani Lo Celso was left out of the WC group. Pihlajalinna announced on Friday that the Villarreal midfielder’s hamstring was operated on this week in Turku.

Argentina is one of the biggest favorites of the World Cup tournament, as the team has already played 35 matches in a row without a loss. Last year, the team beat Brazil in the final match of the South American championship tournament, the Copa America.

It has been 36 years since Argentina’s last World Cup gold, although the team advanced to the World Cup finals in 1990 and 2014. In Qatar, Argentina will play in Group C, where they will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

The World Cup starts on November 20.

Argentina’s World Cup team:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Marcos Acuna ( Sevilla), Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton).

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Roma), Lionel Messi (PsG), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).