Football | Argentina won the Copa América – an injured Lionel Messi broke down in tears

Football|Lionel Messi was injured.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi had a hard time in the Copa America final the night before Monday. In the 64th minute of the final, Messi injured his leg in a non-contact situation and had to leave the field after first lying on the grass surface for several minutes to be treated.

Sensitized Messi took the injury hard. He kicked his cleats in frustration as he walked to the sidelines. On the bench, Messi burst into tears and covered his face with his hands.

Argentina won the Copa America final against Colombia 1–0. Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the match in overtime.

Soccer legend Messi, 37, denies that the match was his last for the national team.

“As I’ve said before, I’m going to continue,” Messi said before the start of the semi-finals.

Before the start of the match saw a nasty episode when up to 7,000 ticketless fans poured into the Miami stadium, Daily Mail tells. Several people were trapped while a crowd of fans forced their way through the gates.

Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium usually holds 65,000 people in the stands.