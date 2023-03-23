Assumption. Argentinachampion of Qatar World Cup 2022will open in September next with a party before Ecuador the three-year cycle of South American Qualifier to the world cup that will be organized in 2026 United States, Canada and Mexico.

This was announced this Wednesday in a statement by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), whose Council decided that the qualifier “will take place from September 2023 to September 2025.”

“The format that will be used for the next South American qualifiers will be the same used in the last editions,” the South American soccer governing body, which is based in the Paraguayan city of Luque, added in the note.

The Council also agreed to keep the same calendar -or fixture- used in the last South American competition with a view to Qatar, which was defined by draw.

In this way, the ten teams that make up Conmebol will play an all-against-all tournament, with two rounds of matches, for a total of nine home games and the same number as visitors.

Activity.

The first day, on a date to be defined, will be played by Uruguay against Chile; Colombia and Venezuela; Brazil and Bolivia; as well as Paraguay against Peru.

On the second date, Peru will face Brazil; Venezuela and Paraguay; Bolivia and Argentina; Chile and Colombia; as well as Ecuador against Uruguay.

South America will have six representatives in the 2026 World Cup within the cast of 46 qualifiers. In addition, they will be able to dispute an additional place in the playoffs that will face six teams.

Lio Scaloni’s Albiceleste won its third world cup in Qatar, after those of 1978 and 1986. EFE