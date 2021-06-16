After the assignment to Dazn of the TV rights of the top Italian football championship for the 2021/2024 seasons, "we are aware that someone fears that there may be some impact on the strength of the networks in relation to the moment of the championship start. Agcom, with respect to the coverage of the networks, is the competent subject. As regards our profile, these are acts that we are following closely, I apologize but I cannot say much here, indeed nothing, except that it is a question that the Authority is well aware of ".

This was stated by Filippo Arena, general secretary of the Agcm, in a hearing at the TLC commission in the Chamber. "In suitable times with respect to the start of the football championship, if" the Authority "deems it necessary, it will adopt the initiatives so that the championship, which represents a heritage of the whole Italian population, can be enjoyed according to fair and non-discriminatory and non-oppressive conditions for anyone, "he added. Arena underlined that these "are issues of great importance on which, however, at the state of the art I can only maintain institutional confidentiality".

With regard to press rumors about a technical table in which some alternative operators to DAZN would have participated and managed by the Agcom Electronic Communication Networks and Services Department to examine the issue of Internet networks, Arena assured that "with us no table has been convened, but it has been convened at the agcom ".

"The attribution of football rights was carried out according to the model envisaged by the Melandri Law for the attribution of television rights, DAZN won and now there have been another series of agreements and another series downstream. of initiatives "that the authority is monitoring, he concluded.