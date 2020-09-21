Upgrade
Football “Are you crazy?” – Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was nervous about ventilating his own bench when a Chelsea player received a red card

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 21, 2020
in World
0

According to Jürgen Klopp, the target was not one of the substitutes but another member of the staff.

Several according to British media, including Liverpool Echon, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp nervous about the ventilation of his own changing bench when Chelsea Andreas Christensen received a red card after a Var check.

“Are you crazy? We’ll never do that again, okay? ”Klopp shouted in the direction of his swap bench reporter Julien Laurensin by.

After the match, Klopp confirmed that he was behaving like this, but he said it wasn’t a substitute.

“It wasn’t our substitute. It was another member of our staff and I told him that [kuten sitaatissa on]. I don’t want to talk about this anymore. ”

The playoffs took place at the end of the first half of the match. In the second half Liverpool Sadio Mané scored two goals and Liverpool won their away game 2-0.

.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

