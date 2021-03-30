Football Are these the smallest shin guards in the world? The English national team leader joked about his “biscuits” himself

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored two goals against San Marino and joked on Twitter.

Many football players view shin guards as a necessary evil, and on the courts you can see quite different sized guards on the feet of professional players as well.

Critics say the protection interferes with the game and the feel of the ball, or there’s just a habit in the background that is hard to break.

Over the years, many fairly small shelters have been seen, but the English national team striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin raised the bar to a whole new height in the World Cup qualifiers against San Marino last Thursday.

The Calvert-Lewin shin guards were so small that it was difficult to separate them from the photographs.

He joked himself about his shelters.

“For the information of those who wonder … I use these as shin guards,” he wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of himself and the custard cream biscuits.

Game license however, with small shelters came off, and Calvert-Lewin, representing Everton in the English Premier League, scored two goals in a 5-0 win over San Marino.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old striker looked off the bench as Albania crashed into the away field with a score of 2-0.