Football Are Messi and Massi mixing? Lionel Messi won the years-long controversy over the use of his last name as a trademark

The European Court of Justice rejected a complaint against the Spanish cycling clothing brand against Messi on Thursday.

FC Barcelona and the captain of the Argentine national football team Lionel Messi has won a long – running lawsuit over a trademark that affected his last name, according to Reuters.

The European Court of Justice rejected a complaint against the Spanish cycling clothing brand against Messi on Thursday.

The European Court of Justice stated in its statement that it entitles the player to register the Messi trademark. In its decision, the court rejected the claims of the European Industrial Property Office (EUIPO) and the Spanish company Massi.

Mess had filed his first trademark application as early as 2011. His intention is to use the Messi trademark in sportswear, shoes and sporting goods. According to the mass, the player’s brand would lead to confusion for consumers because there is only one letter difference in its trademark.

In 2013, EUIPO accepted the complaint lodged by Massi and rejected the complaint lodged by Messi the following year. The original decision was annulled by the EU General Court in 2018, and now the European Court of Justice has confirmed this.

According to the European Court of Justice, the General Court was right to state that Mess’s reputation is a valid criterion for distinguishing a player’s brand from a cycling company.

33 years old Messi has been chosen as the football player of the year six times. He was named the most lavish footballer earlier in September, according to Forbes. His annual income is over 100 million euros.

Messi attracted attention in August by announcing his desire to leave Barcelona. However, he stayed for at least one season as he did not want to go to court against FC Barcelona in a contract dispute. According to Mess, he would have been entitled to leave already now without transfer allowance; FC Barcelona adhered to a buy-out price of EUR 700 million.