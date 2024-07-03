Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Football | Antti Niemelle went to Greece for coaching

July 3, 2024
in World Europe
Football | Antti Niemelle went to Greece for coaching
Antti Niemi joins the coaching staff of Volos FC.

Men’s has been the goalkeeper coach of the national football team since 2010 Antti Niemi52, joins the coaching staff of Greek club Volos FC.

Volos appointed a Spaniard as head coach in May by Joaquin Gomezwhich is a school known to Nieme for ten years.

“He wanted a reliable person by his side who can help him, Niemi comment for MTV”

The two belonged Sami Hyypien to the coaching group in Brighton in 2014. Gomez has coached in Finland at SJK, HIFK and the under-21 national team.

Niemi published a joint photo with Gomez on Instagram in honor of his birthday.

Volos finished 12th in the Greek Super League last season.

Along with the team manager, Niemi continues as Huuhkajie’s goalkeeper coach.

Niemi is the former star goalkeeper of the Finnish men’s national football team.

Email us: [email protected]