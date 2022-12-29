Football | Antti Muurinen: “Pelé was the king of Brazil’s great team”

Finnish football coach Antti Muurinen never met Pelé in football, but followed his career.

Thursday A football legend who died at the age of 82 Pele made a huge impression on the experienced coach Antti Muurienwho in his career piloted, among other things, the Finnish men’s national football team.

“I consider Pelé to be the epitome of Brazilian football. I was born in 1954, and when I look back on my childhood, I especially fell in love with Pelé and Eusébio as players,” Muurinen said.

According to Muurinen, Pelé’s strength was that he was not only a goal scorer but also knew how to create situations for others.

“He was the king of Brazil’s wonderful team and made the team even better with his own skills”, Muurinen characterized and thought that in helping Argentina become world champions In Lionel Messi is much the same as in Pelé.

Pelé spread the good news of football with three world championships around the world. In the final stages of his career, he moved to play in the United States and created an ongoing soccer boom in North America. Many top players stretch their careers even today in the North American MLS series.

Walled never met Pelé in football, but followed his career.

“He was a great role model for me. I admired him from afar with a big heart,” Muurinen said.

Pelé on Muurinen’s lists, Diego Maradona and Messi are the best players in the world ever. Comparing eras is difficult, but Pelé’s status is undeniable.

He was definitely the greatest player of his era, Muurinen emphasized.