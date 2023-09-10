Sunday, September 10, 2023
Football | Antony, suspected of domestic violence, sidelined from Manchester United’s activities

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2023
in World Europe
Brazilian player Antony’s ex-girlfriend accuses him of abuse.

Football A winger for Manchester United in the English Premier League Antony’s the return to the team after the international break is delayed, club announced on Sunday.

Brazilian player Antonya is suspected of domestic violence. According to ManU, he is out of the team for the time being “to answer the accusations”.

Antony’s ex-girlfriend accuses him of abuse, and another woman has also come forward with similar accusations. Antony has denied the accusations and asserted his innocence even on Sunday.

“I will fully cooperate with the police to help them find the truth. I look forward to returning to the games as soon as possible,” Antony announced on Sunday.

Antony, 23, was selected for Brazil’s national team for the opening games of the World Cup qualifiers, but Brazil dropped him from the group before Friday’s qualifier against Bolivia.

