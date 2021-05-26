Football Antonio Conte piloted Inter after a 11-year hiatus to become champion – Now he is leaving the club

The reason for Antonio Conte’s departure is suspected to be disputes with the owners of the club. Inter made a loss of 100 million euros last season.

26.5. 22:14

Football The Italian Italian Serie A champion Internazionale announced on Wednesday that Antonio Conte continue as head coach of the club. According to Inter, the roads of the club and Conte differ in agreement.

Inter recently returned to become the Italian men’s champion after an 11-year hiatus. At the same time, it ended Juventus ’series of nine consecutive championships.

The reason for Conten’s departure is suspected to be disappointment for the club’s Chinese owners, who are about to reduce the Milanese club’s spending. Inter made a loss of € 100 million last season, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conte, 51, came to Inter’s rudder in May 2019 under a three-year contract. In the past, he has also coached Juventus, Chelsea and the Italian A national team, among others.