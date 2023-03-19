Football | Antonio Conte had a long rant criticizing his team’s players – now he’s receiving criticism himself

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte criticized his players as selfish and the club management as incompetent.

Football The manager of Tottenham, who plays in the English Premier League Antonio Conte known as a passionate coach. When Tottenham lost a two-goal lead away to Southampton on Saturday (final score 3-3), Conte let it burn in the media conference after the match.

Conte gave a nearly ten-minute speech in which he criticized his team’s players as selfish. The club’s management also got to hear their honor. Conte went one game further: he thinks there are clear reasons why Tottenham are not successful.

“Because they’re used to it. They are not playing for anything important. They don’t want to play under pressure. They don’t want to play stressed. It’s easier that way. This is the story of Tottenham. The owner has been here for 20 years and they have never won anything, but why?” Conte listed.

To be precise, in the last 20 years Tottenham have won a trophy: the English League Cup in 2008.

Now for example BBC asks how the players react to such harsh criticism. However, the team still has a chance to qualify for the Champions League instead of fourth.

“Conte may be right [väitteidensä kanssa]but it’s also his job to intervene and he can’t escape his share of the blame for the shows,” the BBC Phil McNulty write.

In McNulty’s view, Tottenham’s players have two options: they can disprove Conte’s claims on the pitch or start a rebellion against their manager – a manager who has turned them into a “public spectacle”.

Correspondingly with the chairman of Tottenham Daniel Levy now, during the national team break, it’s time to think about Conte’s situation. Conte’s contract is expiring next summer.

The Athletic goes even further.

“He [Conte] spoke like a man who has given up on his players, his relationship with the club and the whole idea of ​​being the manager who would take Tottenham to the next level,” writes The Athletic.

“He even sounds like he’s given up the fight for fourth place, which is the only goal left.”