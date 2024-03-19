Football | Antoine Griezmann's unfathomable streak in the national team ends

The French star player is out of the national team for the first time since November 2016.

Antoine Griezmann the long streak of consecutive games ends in the French men's national football team due to a sprained ankle.

The injury keeps the French star on the sidelines for practice games against Germany and Chile.

Griezmann, who represents Atletico Madrid at the club team level, has played a record 84 consecutive matches for the French men's national team. He is on the sidelines of the national team for the first time since November 2016.

Griezmann has appeared on the pitch in every France game since the England game in June 2017, where he sat as a substitute.

Griezmann has played a total of 127 matches in the French national team, in which he has scored 44 goals.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has completed its player group with Lazio With Matteo Guendouz. France will face Germany on March 23 in Lyon and Chile three days later in Marseille.