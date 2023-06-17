Football | Antman’s start is the most powerful in 45 years – only the stars of the 50s and 70s are more powerful

Antman’s scoring pace in the national team has been significantly slower in the beginning than that of Puki, Pohjanpalo or, for example, Jari Litmas.

The squealers young star player Oliver Antman, 21, has started his A national team career exceptionally effectively. Antman completed his national team career with the fourth goal in the match against Slovenia, which was his fifth cap.

Only two players in the history of the men’s national team have started their national team career more effectively. Atik Ismail scored five goals in his first five games in 1978. He made his national team debut in the European Championship qualifying match against Greece and immediately scored the first two goals of his national team career. In his national team career, Ismail finally scored seven goals in 26 matches.

Atik Ismail (right) celebrates his goal against the Soviet Union in the European Championship qualifiers in July 1979.

Started his national team career in 1952 Nils Rikberg scored five goals in his first five international matches in 1952, like Ismail. Rikberg scored two goals in each of his first two matches. Rikberg became the second professional player in Finnish football history when he followed in 1953 From Aulis Rytkö to France. Rikberg did not play a single international match during his years in France.

Antman’s in addition, only one other player has scored four goals in his first five international matches. Olavi Rissanen scored four goals in his first five matches between 1969 and 1972. Rissanen’s number of goals in the national team ended up being seven goals.

So Ismail and Rikberg are the players who have scored the fastest five goals in the history of the national team. Antman can become the third fastest player of all time to reach five national team goals if he scores his fifth national team goal on Monday against San Marino. Then he would have scored his first five goals as quickly as he did in 1923–1924 when he played for the national team Kalle Fallström.

Among the players of the current national team, the fastest five national team goals have been scored Benjamin Källman (11 matches), Fredrik Jensen (13 matches) and Try Soiri (15 matches). With the national team’s all-time best scorer, Teemu Pukilla it took 20 matches to reach the five-goal milestone. Scored Finland’s opening goal against Slovenia on Friday Joel Pohjanpalo needed 26 matches to score five goals.

The second best scorer in the history of the national team Jari Litmanen managed to play 37 matches between 1989 and 1994 before he had scored five goals.