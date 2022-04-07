Football Anssi Suhonen entered into a long extension agreement with HSV

Suhonen’s contract is valid until the summer of 2026.

7.4. 20:00

Soccer player Anssi Suhonen, 21, has entered into a three – year extension with HSV, Germany. Suhonen’s contract is valid until the summer of 2026, HSV said on their website.

Suhonen moved to Hamburg in January 2017. He made his debut for the HSV national team in August 2021 in the German Cup match and has since played in thirteen German second league matches.

“This season, Anssi has taken a big step forward in her development and found her place on the team. He has shown his skills in HSV and in the Finnish national team under the age of 21 on several occasions. We see great development potential at Anssi and we are very proud that once again a new player from our academy has become a professional and has a long-term commitment to HSV, ”HSV’s Sports Director Michael Mutzel comments.