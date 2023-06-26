Kalidou Koulibaly moves to al-Hilal.

Player stream The Saudi Arabian football league got its newest addition on Sunday, when the English Premier League’s Chelsea told defender Kalidou Koulibaly of the agreement with the Saudi club al-Hilal.

Senegalese Koulibaly, 32, came to Chelsea last summer from Italian Napoli for around 40 million euros. Over the course of the season, Toppari played 23 league games and seven matches in the Champions League and scored two goals.

In the World Cup tournament played at the end of the year, Koulibaly’s winning goal in the final round of the first group against Ecuador sent Senegal to the next round, where they lost to England in the opening round.

Earlier in the week, Al-Hilal signed the captain of Premier League club Wolverhampton Ruben Neves with. This year, the Saudi Arabian league has attracted famous players from the European major leagues, the brightest of which are Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Al-Hilal also made a bid recently Lionel Messibut the Argentinian legend chose Inter Miami, which plays in the North American MLS league, instead of Saudi football.