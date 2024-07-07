Football | Another loss for Gnistan – the 17-year-old promise of KuPS scored the first main league goal

Football|Gnistan’s fourth loss in the last five games, KuPsS climbed back to the top of the league table

7.7. 11:30 p.m

KuPS ended its three-game losing streak in the domestic football league on Sunday when it beat Gnistan 3-1 at home. All the goals of the match were scored in the opening period.

With the victory, KuPS rose back to the top of the league table. For Gnistan, the loss was the fourth in the last five games.

A highly promising midfielder from Kuopio Matias Siltanen scored the first goal of his career in the major league in a struggle. Siltanen is only 17 years old.

The home team was responsible for the best hit of the evening Jaakko Oksanen. The midfielder shot the ball with great power into the top corner after a free kick pattern. The home team was responsible for the other hits in the match Joslyn Luyeye-Lutumba and guests Mamodou Sarr.

“An important victory for us. We were plowed a bit in the last games. Fortunately, today hit the spot for once. It was a nice start,” Oksanen recounted his goal on Ruuttu’s broadcast.