Football | Another hire from HJK, which flopped in the Champions League

Football|HJK gets stronger with a Greek player.

Football HJK, which plays in the Veikkausliiga, has been very active in the player market recently.

The club’s latest signing is a 24-year-old Greek Georgios AntzoulasHJK tells on its pages.

The central defender’s contract with HJK extends until the end of the 2025 season. He played last season in the crew of the Hungarian club Ujpest FC.

“I wanted to join a winning team. In three months, I plan to be the champion of Finland and play on the Euro courts,” he said Antzoulas in the bulletin.

HJK already has a Greek color Georgios Kanellopoulos in terms of.

“When I got the chance to come to HJK, of course I talked to Kanellopoulos. He spoke nothing but good things about the club, the people here, and the local culture,” reveals Antzoulas.

Last times a goalkeeper has joined HJK’s lineup Thijmen Nijhuisdefenders Daniel O’Shaughnessy mixed Kevor Palumets and the attacking end have strengthened Lee Erwin mixed Alessandro Albanese.

HJK is joint top in the men’s football league together with KuPS and SJK. The people of Helsinki experienced a harsh disappointment on Tuesday, when HJK was eliminated in the 1st qualifying round of the Champions League.