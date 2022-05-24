Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Football Angry Swedish football fans trade copies of the nose of the Zlatan statue

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2022
in World Europe
Fans of Malmö FF protested against Zlatan because the Swedish star invested his money in a Stockholm club.

Angry Swedish football fans auction Zlatan Ibrahimovićin copies of the statue’s sawn nose, reports AFP news agency. Fans protest their capture against the commercialization of the sport and the “betrayal” of the Swedish star.

Nen has already been offered online for sale on Ebay for 568 euros.

Zlatan’s life-size bronze statue was unveiled in his hometown of Malmö in 2019. The statue has been damaged several times since Zlatan said he was investing money in Hammarbyh in Stockholm. This infuriated the supporters of Malmö FF. Zlatan just started his playing career in Malmö FF.

The nose of the statue was sawn off in December 2019. The legs left in January 2020, as a result of which the statue collapsed against the protective structures.

Fans of Malmö FF say they have put up three nosepieces for sale because “putting money ahead of love can be expensive”. The nose of the original statue is still missing.

Artist who made the statue Peter Linde regrets the trafficking of these.

“The sellers explain that football has become a big business, but they themselves make money by crime,” Linde told the Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan, according to AFP.

