English Chorley FC, playing in the sixth level of the football league system Andy Preece recently reached 750 games as a coach.

The world of football has changed a lot since Preece took up coaching duties as Bury’s player manager almost a quarter of a century ago.

However, the change is not visible in the everyday lives of dark-skinned coaches. Preece tells the British Broadcasting Corporation BBCthat the situation is like the last millennium.

“When I started [Buryssä] 1999, I was one of five or six black managers. Now it’s 2023 and I’m one of probably less than five or six black managers. It’s been 24 years and nothing seems to have changed,” he says.

“What has changed is the increase in the number of dark-skinned people on the playing fields. 43 percent of the players are black and 40 percent have a pro license, i.e. a coach’s qualification, but we see only four percent of them as managers. Something is not right here.”

Preece feels that his skin color has been an obstacle in career advancement.

“You can’t hide from it. It’s sad, and it’s ridiculous that we’re talking about things like this in 2023, but we have to. The data supports that.”

“But I feel like there is a little bit of hope now. We have to have a voice and if we don’t talk about it and challenge things, they won’t change,” he adds.

When Preece started as a player coach, there was one black coach in the English Premier League: Newcastle Ruud Gullit. He also left his place after only five games.

There are currently no black coaches in the Premier League after Crystal Palace sacked them to Patrick Vieira at the end of March.

56 years old the coach says people have asked if he feels lucky for his opportunity. Preece wonders why he should be lucky.

“I have coached in more than 750 matches and my winning percentage is 40. I have been in clubs whose financial situation is difficult. It’s not happiness. It’s hard work and determination. I have accepted jobs that others have not wanted.”

Preece refuses to consider what opportunities he may have missed.

“My skin color does not change. I am proud of who I am.”

However, he says people still don’t see black people as leaders.

“Talking about it is frustrating and difficult, which makes you angry. There are many black captains in the English league. They are leaders and can take their place as managers.”