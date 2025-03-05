The future of the club football is not even so enthusiastic about football. In a crisis summit that Philippe Diallo, 61, President of the French Football Association (FFF), had convened last Monday evening, he summarized again what all the people present already knew – because they are to blame for the occasionally threatening crisis in which French professional football has maneuvered themselves over the past few years: if we have not worn up, so dairo, so and so. Introducing “profound reforms”, it was soon with professional football in France.

Together, or better: some, the French football league (LFP) and the streaming service provider DAZN, who has been broadcasting the Ligue 1 McDonald’s since this season (eight out of nine games per match day for 400 million euros a year). Three weeks ago, DAZN suddenly decided to withhold half of the payment due for February, whereupon the LFP requested an urgent procedure before the Paris Commercial Court. In the meantime, DAZN has transferred the 35 million euros. However, this does not mean that the allegations from the world, according to which the LFP has not adhered to its contractual obligations or do not stick.

: Saudi investors get on at DAZN The streaming service is growing, but sports rights cost a lot of money. Now an investor from Saudi Arabia wants to invest up to one billion euros. What does that mean for the company?

In addition, the LFP-and indirectly the French state-mainly accuses the fact that up to 37 percent of all Ligue-1 fans are said to have no DAZN subscription. Thanks to the legal situation in a European comparison, you can track the games on illegal streaming websites for free. Brice Daumin, DAZN managing director for France and Switzerland, commented as follows: “If you buy a pot, you don’t expect a sieve.”

There is a dispute in the search for a solution-especially with the mighty PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi

At the moment, DAZN in France is only 500,000 subscriptions sold, so in a third of the targeted 1.5 million. If the streaming service does not reach this number by December 2025, it could dissolve the contract valid until the end of the 2028/29 season. This in turn would probably mean the safe end of French club football, since all clubs are basically except for serial master Paris Saint-Germain, depending on the TV revenue that has already returned. However, the fact that the industry leader, which is subsidized by Qatar with millions, oh, and billions of euros, is constantly gaining the championship, damages the attractiveness of the league – and thus presses the prize in negotiations with potential media partners.

In order to better understand the tense relationship between DAZN and the LFP, as well as between PSG and the rest of the French clubs, a look in July 2024. Four weeks before the beginning of the season, the 36 club presidents of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 together with LFP President Vincent Labrune, 53, are in a video conference – still looking for a media partner for the coming Season. The French investigative program “Complément D’Enquête” had published some excerpts from this meeting a few days after the 35 million euros from DAZN.

Labrune, who spoke publicly at the time, to take up to one billion euros per season with TV rights-since 2021 there have been 1.1 billion euros per season in Germany-the meeting opens in humiliating gratitude to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain and Managing Director of the Qatarian Beg Media Group: “He was not obliged to do anything. And yet he does what he has been doing in France since his arrival: support French football ”. What happened? Bein Sports had offered to take over a Ligue 1 game per game day for 100 million euros a year, and also all games of the Ligue 2.

Then Joseph Oghourlian, 53, President of RC Lens and together with Olympique Lyon’s main share owner John Textor, asks the greatest adversary of the PSG President: Why don’t we give the last game there? We would get a little less than 100 million, but we would have the entire Ligue 1 with a provider. In the continuing change of provider, Oughourlian sees the main cause of the declining interest of the French consumer in the product Ligue 1. Since Labrune took over the LFP as president in 2020, there have been four different issues: Mediapro, Amazon Prime Video, Canal+ and Bein Sports.

The video solidifies the impression that the Qatarian interests cannot necessarily be reconciled with the wish of the remaining 35 clubs

Nasser al-Khelaifi reacts by asking his presidential colleague from Lens whether he has a problem with Bein Sports, whereupon Oghourlian indicates the catarer to the obviously present conflict of interest, as a PSG president and managing director of the TV outer. After that, Al-Khelaifi Oghourlian recommends staying better at his business because he apparently does not understand the media. Oughourlian asks Al-Khelaifi for the necessary respect, including the other president, and then says the crucial sentence: “Nasser, you are bullying every.”

Overall, the impression is solidified in this short video that the Qatarian interests cannot be reconciled with the wish of the remaining 35 clubs according to a stable Ligue 1 and a fair and operational-proof TV contract. And that in the end Al-Khelaifi mostly prevails, which is not happening to many in the industry as the actual boss of French football. LFP President Labrune only had to in a big interview in a few days ago L’équipe Defend against the accusation of only being the “Wauwau” of Al-Khelaifi.

And thus back to the crisis summit. Philippe Diallo, President of the French Football Association, recently founded three working groups on the topics: “Leadership”, “Business Strategy” and “Financial Control”, led by the President of RC Strasbourg, AJ Auxerre, AS Saint-Etienne and Toulouse FC. He expects tangible solutions in a month. That’s how long they are saving French club football.