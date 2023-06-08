dbehind the scenes of data analysis applied to the world of football there is a boy of almost two meters who coaches Sparta Prague. He played in midfield, he stopped in 2021 and has the reputation of “intellectual”. In his spare time he writes articles and maintains a blog where he talks about leadership. His name is Tim Sparv, he’s turning forty, and if he played in a European Championship with Finland he owes it to that intricate thread of data that ties baseball to football, Billy Beane to Brad Pitt. And the Danes of Midtjylland to the new Milan of Moncada and Furlani.