Genoa – When trying to understand what is at the basis of algorithms that clubs rely on more and more for the choice of players, one has the impression of entering the kitchen of a starred chef. Everyone has their own recipe and has no intention of revealing it. The way expected goals, dribbling, tackles and tackles are shaken varies, but the goal is the same: to predict the future. The data is used to understand what a player can give you next season and if he has the characteristics to help the team.

In the USA, a term was also coined, Sabermetrics, which derives from the acronym Sabr: “Society for American Baseball Research”. This is the data collection system that is used in baseball and it is at the base of the famous “Money ball” model used by sports manager Billy Bane who made the fortune of the Oakland Athletics (“Moneyball” is the famous film with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill).

Football, however, is not baseball and talk about the “Money ball” system it can be misleading. As Rasmus Ankersen explained to the students of the Wharton School, one of the best business schools in the world, «in football, whoever plays better doesn’t always win». Ankersen is one of the two protagonists, together with the English physicist and gambling entrepreneur Matthew Benham, of the transposition of the “Money ball” system to football thanks to the results obtained with Midtjylland in Denmark (Benham had previously used the system at Brentford ). “In basketball over 100 points are scored per game, in football there is an average of 2.8 goals per match – he explains – a random variable such as a post or crossbar affects more than a missed free throw”.

The simplest part is collecting the data. Shots, goals scored and conceded go into the background: a striker is not always chosen for the number of goals he scores. Firmino was signed by Liverpool – Klopp relies heavily on numbers – not because of his scoring ability, but because he was the best at creating chances for his teammates. The data used are for example tackles won or lost, tackles, steals and turnovers, runs into the box, number of dribbles and crosses, ability to punt the man, chances created and converted, goals from set pieces and headers (much less than in baseball). Through the numbers it is also possible to understand the “quality” of the action and when the software cannot intervene, the “watchers” come to the rescue, employees of the companies who have the task of watching dozens and dozens of matches to refine the data.

The information, together with the physical data collected with the GPS bibs, enter a software that creates a report for each player, then “normalised” according to the championship: the programs take into account the various difficulties encountered in the Premier League or in Serie A , so the player data is comparable. Does the search process end here? Absolutely not, as explained by Mladen Sormaz, director of Football Analytics of the 777 Partners, «the data is always collected in a crude way but the analyzes carried out by the various teams give the definitive report». And by various teams we also mean the medical and psychological ones as well as obviously the technical one which, however, continues to have a lot of importance. Depending on your needs, you choose defenders who are strong in tackling or midfielders who are good at recovering balls, players who are good at one-on-ones or center forwards who have strong headers. Sometimes the results are surprising: in just one year Midtjylland saw a 400% increase in set-piece goals.

Raising cups and winning trophies is certainly the most beautiful part of sport, football included, and even for those who rely on these new methods, winning is important. However, that’s not always the end goal. There are often less romantic dynamics at the base: being able to earn by selling players that no one knew to millions of euros.