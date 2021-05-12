E.in a few weeks in May and June 1972, which you remember vaguely when you were 13 years old at the time. Important things happened in parallel or in quick succession. In the memory, however, these are so neatly separated as if the events had ended up in different files over the decades. You know what happened, but in your own memory it seems as if the events came from different worlds and times. Which, in a way, they did.

For the youngsters at the end of May 1972, the German national football team played against Russia at the opening of the Munich Olympic Stadium, the team that had triumphed against England at Wembley. There was a massive police presence on the way to school at the end of May, that was the “Operation Wasserschlag” on May 31st, with which the BKA wanted to stir up the RAF. It was known that Gerd Müller had set a sensational record with his 40 goals and that Arminia Bielefeld was a ghost team because it was forcibly relegated.

Baader’s arrest and Müller’s 40 goals

In the pedestrian zone an extra sheet of the local daily newspaper was distributed on June 2nd, “Baader taken!” Shouted the crier, “Meinhof still on the loose”. The fact that Gudrun Ensslin was caught a week and Ulrike Meinhof two weeks later seems to belong to a completely different time than the victory in the semi-finals of the European Championship on June 14th.

The fact that a girl was photographed on a country road in Vietnam on June 8th while she was tearing her clothes off because she had been hit by burning napalm was only found out later, when the picture of Kim Phuc had gone around the world .

No one could have known that the band Ton, Steine, Sch towards the Whitsun studio would produce their album “No Power for Nobody”. However, on the afternoon of June 18, Netzer and Beckenbauer gave the Soviet Union no chance in the final.



“Baader captured!” Onlookers watch what is happening in front of a residential building in the Frankfurt district of Dornbusch – four members of the RAF had holed up in the garages, including Andreas Baader.

A book now brings together what is so strangely separated in one’s own memory. Bernd-M. Beyer, co-founder of the Die Werkstatt publishing house, wrote a football book at first sight. But in “71/72. The season of dreamers “football is not limited to the green turf. It takes place in the middle of society.

The aesthetic of failure

It is a great, clever book that connects, draws lines, creates context, but does not claim causalities, dependencies or directions of influence. There is permeability and coexistence. And these parataxes at the same time explain a little the gaps and the appearance of non-simultaneity: that one remembers the Baader extra sheet and Müller’s 40th goal a day later without having linked them as synchronous events.

Beyer’s book covers the period from the unveiling of the Bundesliga scandal in June 1971 to the sad epilogue when Palestinian terrorists attacked the Olympic Village in Munich on September 5, 1972. As a kind of contemporary witness, one is therefore amazed at the coincidences when reading, as are all those who are too young to be able to remember. This effect has to do with Beyer’s cautious combinatorics, with his timing; with a narrative style that skilfully assembles the levels of action like a factual novel.