Rosi and Zeffirelli were the assistant directors of an unrivaled Luchino Visconti in a 1948 feature film. The film was titled “La Terra trema”, inspired by the Malavoglia del Verga. If, today, these geniuses of art wanted to try their hand at a tremendous national topic, they could call it “Football trembles”. Can’t you hear it? After – perhaps – the Juventus storm, scattered outbreaks of investigation begin to ignite.

