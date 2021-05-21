River Plate and Santa Fe players in a Copa Libertadores match at the Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires, on May 19. JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI / The Country

This week there was a lot of talk about the feat of River Plate. The Buenos Aires team had 20 covid patients, including the four goalkeepers, and was forced to play against a Colombian team, Independiente de Santa Fe, with an alignment of circumstances, a lame midfielder under the sticks and a substitute bench. empty. Still, he won. Pure epic.

The real feat, however, was that of Conmebol. The South American Football Confederation imposed the celebration of the match without palliative measures and achieved a spectacular television audience: no one wanted to miss that agonizing spectacle. Media from all over the world covered the event. In the absence of vaccines, well he is the contemporary opium of the people. Forget the pandemic. Look at the ball.

Neither the coronavirus nor social upheavals matter. A week ago, the match between América de Cali and the Brazilian Atlético Mineiro, in Medellín, had to be interrupted five times because the tear gas that the police fired outside the stadium fell on the grass and the footballers drowned. But it was played. The business cannot stop.

Colombia and Argentina had to share the headquarters of the next Copa América of national teams. Colombia requested a postponement because its internal situation was unmanageable and Conmebol, of course, refused. The Copa América, which is scheduled to begin in three weeks, was exclusively in the hands of Argentina.

Argentina returns as of this weekend to the zero point of the pandemic. It is suffering a terrifying health crisis: it is among the five countries in the world with the most infections and the most deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, worse than Brazil and worse than India. Hospitals border on collapse. There are no vaccines. The president, Alberto Fernández, announced on Thursday that, 14 months after the first (and very long) strict confinement, it was necessary to return to the same thing. All locked up.

President Fernández himself had said two days before that Argentina was perfectly prepared to host the Copa América alone. And the thing still stands. It does not matter that the supposed “bubbles” that protect the footballers show holes of a Patagonian size and that the infections are incessant. The River is an example, but it should be remembered that his Colombian rival on Wednesday was the favorite because he had only five covid patients. It also does not matter that, even without an audience in the stadiums, the “circus” that surrounds the Copa América includes thousands of people, from transporters and television technicians to doctors and security personnel, who will move and distribute viruses.

Let us omit the history of corruption that characterizes Conmebol. Let us even accept the unlikely possibility that good sense will prevail at the last minute and the America’s Cup is suspended. Can’t the football business really stop right now? Can schools and companies close but does the ball have to keep rolling? In the sad Argentine autumn, with the rampant disease and the prospect of an economic catastrophe about to explode, the president closes the country and at the same time opens the door to soccer revelry.

Perhaps it is better to look at a ball than the perspective of ruin, death, or infinite confinement. But this football nonsense would have to be rethought one of these days.