Football and betting, what gambling addiction is, its meaning and how to treat it

For a few days, after the new storm that hit football due to the bets that some players allegedly made illegally, there has been persistent talk of gambling addiction: but what is it? And what is its meaning? And again: how do you treat what is a real disease?

Gambling addiction: meaning

Gambling disorder is the generic term used to indicate gambling disorder, also called pathological gambling, GAP or gambling disorder.

Since 2013, gambling disorder has been framed in the category of so-called “behavioral addictions”. It is a psychological disorder characterized by an uncontrollable compulsion for gambling and a psychological dependence on it. People with gambling addiction experience an increasing need to wager money on gambling games, such as slot machines, poker, sports betting, scratch cards and other games, despite the resulting financial and personal losses.

The characteristics of gambling addiction

Gambling addiction can have a significant impact on the lives of those affected, and can lead to serious consequences, including loss of relationships, debt, decline in mental health and loss of employment. Common features of gambling addiction include:

Gambling compulsion: People with gambling addiction experience a compelling need to gamble, often with increasingly larger sums of money, in order to obtain the thrill associated with betting. Loss of control: People with gambling addiction find it difficult to control their gambling behavior, often continuing to gamble despite having decided to stop or reduce gambling. Constant worry: Gambling addiction leads to a constant preoccupation with gambling, preventing people from focusing on other activities or responsibilities. Financial risks: Gambling addiction can lead to serious financial problems, with significant loss of money, debt and, in some cases, financial ruin. Interpersonal problems: People with gambling addiction often experience problems in family, work and social relationships due to their gambling behavior. Psychological improvements: While gambling, people with gambling addiction may experience a temporary improvement in their emotional state, but this is followed by feelings of guilt, anxiety, or depression after losing.

How to treat it

Treatment for gambling addiction often involves cognitive-behavioral therapy, psychological support, and, in some cases, the use of medications to manage associated anxiety or depression.

Treatment of gambling addiction requires a multifactorial approach involving a combination of therapies and support. Here are some of the main treatment options for gambling addiction:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): CBT is one of the most effective therapeutic interventions for gambling addiction. This therapy helps people identify the thoughts, emotions and behaviors that contribute to their problem gambling. The main objectives are the recognition of triggers that lead to gambling, the improvement of stress management skills and the promotion of alternative behaviors. Individual therapy: Individual support from a psychologist or therapist specializing in gambling addiction is often essential. This type of therapy can help you explore the underlying causes of your gambling problem and develop personalized strategies for recovery. Group therapy: Participating in a support group or group therapy with other people who struggle with gambling addiction can be very helpful. These groups offer emotional support, sharing experiences and strategies for dealing with common challenges. Family therapy: Because gambling addiction can significantly affect family members, involving the family in the recovery process is often crucial. Family therapy can help restore damaged relationships and promote mutual understanding and support. Medicines: In some cases, a doctor may prescribe medications to help manage anxiety, depression, or other mental health problems related to gambling addiction. Some medications, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), can be used to address these symptoms. Self-help: Participating in self-help programs or using online resources can be a valuable component of recovery. These programs provide tools, strategies and ongoing support to maintain control over your gambling behavior. Control of finances: Learning to manage finances responsibly is essential for those suffering from gambling addiction. This may include financial advice and budget planning to address debt and prevent further financial loss. Relapse prevention: Working with your therapist to develop a relapse prevention plan is essential. This plan may include strategies for dealing with high-risk situations and maintaining an environment that facilitates recovery.

Because we’re talking about it

For some days there has been frequent talk of gambling addiction due to some football players who allegedly placed bets on some illegal sites. The affair exploded with the Juventus footballer Nicolò Fagioli, whose name was mentioned by Fabrizio Corona, and then spread to Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo.

According to the former paparazzo, however, there are at least fifty footballers, but also managers and presidents of Seria A clubs, involved in the illegal betting ring.

It is not yet clear, since the investigation is ongoing, whether the previously mentioned footballers also bet on their sport.

There are, in fact, two problems: the first is that illegal sites are obviously outlawed. The second is that footballers are effectively prohibited from betting on their own sport, while they could do so on any other sport, as long as it is obviously done on legal platforms.

The issue, in fact, is regulated by Article 24 of the Code of Sports Justice, which in Paragraph 1 states: “Subjects of the federal system, managers, members and members of companies belonging to the professional sector are prohibited from carrying out or accept bets, directly or indirectly, even from parties authorized to receive them, which have as their subject results relating to official matches organized within the FIGC, FIFA and UEFA”.

Violation of the law entails “the sanction of inhibition or disqualification of no less than three years and a fine of no less than 25 thousand euros”.