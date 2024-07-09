Football | An ugly defeat for HJK in the Champions League qualifiers

Football|HJK’s season on the euro courts started badly.

Helsinki Football Club suffered an ugly defeat in Lithuania, when the home team FK Panevezys took a knock-out 3-0 victory over the visitors.

The match was the first leg of the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

Panevezys took a 1–0 lead in the 17th minute of the match. Federico Palacios centered, and Ernestas Veliulis was able to poke the ball into the goal of HJK’s central defender Diogo Tomasin watching from the side.

The hosts scored their second goal from a penalty kick. Nicolas Gorobsov scored a 2–0 goal in the 65th minute. Before the comma by Giorgos Kanellopoulos a rather clumsy foul in the penalty area in a situation where the hosts were not in goal.

Panevezys struck again just a couple of minutes later. A quick attack through the left flank was finished by Vaihtomies Noel Mbon to finish.

The club gained the upper hand 20 minutes before full time, when Cheikhou Dieng went to the shower after another yellow card. Despite this, HJK did not create any kind of scrimmage.

Panevezys is last in the Lithuanian main series after collecting the same number of points from 21 matches with only five wins.

HJK, who started the Veikkausliiga season miserably, are in second place in their home league. HJK has collected as many points as league leader KuPS and third-placed SJK, who have played fewer matches than the Helsinki team.

The second leg will be played next week, Tuesday, July 16, in Töölö.