Football | An outrageous message appeared in the comment field – the Finns’ response blew up the bank

We were awake on the account of the Finnish national football team.

Finland the Instagram account of the men’s and boys’ national football teams received an outrageous message on Saturday.

Huuhkajat published videos showing the goals scored by the Finnish U16 national team against Wales. Then one of the scourges of social media, the so-called porn bot, struck.

“Does anyone have anything long and hard,” the bot account commented under the video in Finnish.

The sexual tone of the message hardly remains unclear.

Huahkajie’s accountant made a bold but elegant solution.

“The U16 gang has a long unbeaten streak and really tough scalps! answered from the account.”

The answer blew the bank. The counter-comment has been liked more than a thousand times, and many Huuhkajie followers showed that they were amused by the rant by sending laughing emoticons.

The message exchange is in the comments of the attached update.

So called Mini Huhkajat beat Wales 3–2 Arttu Tulehmon with a hat trick in the Eerikkilä Uefa Development tournament. Finland will play for the tournament championship on Tuesday.