Football | An incomprehensible referee’s decision in the Manchester derby – ManU came from behind and surprised City

Manchester United beat City 2-1 and moved up to one point in the league table.

Football The English Premier League saw a hot Manchester local match on Saturday, where United came out of trouble to win 2-1 with the help of the referee.

After a scoreless opening period, City took the lead after an hour when the substitute Jack Grealish headed the ball into the net from close range Kevin De Bruyne great pass.

ManU’s equalizer came after special stages in the 78th minute. Casemiro sent a vertical pass towards Marcus Rashfordwho was in a clear offside position.

Rashford ran next to the ball for a long distance but did not touch it. So the ball ended For Bruno Fernandeswho shot the equalizer past the goalkeeper Ederson’s.

However, the assistant referee raised the flag for offside as he considered Rashford to have influenced the game in an offside position, even though he did not touch the ball.

Video review however, changed the verdict, which was quite a surprise. Rashford ran right onto the ball, protecting it. Goalkeeper Ederson had to take into account Rashford’s actions in the situation, so Rashford clearly influenced the game. According to the rules, the goal should have been disallowed.

City had not yet recovered from the setback when the net swung again. Substitute player Alejandro Garnacho found Rashford in front of the goal with a hard pass, who scored his eighth goal of the season. Only four minutes passed between the goals.

Thanks to the win, ManU moved within a point of City, who are second in the league. At the top, Arsenal is six points clear of the runaway, having played one less game.