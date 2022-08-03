Football | An extraordinary season begins today in the Premier League – an unprecedented element could decide the championship

The English Premier League looks like a battle between two teams familiar from recent seasons. However, there is an exceptional element to the season that could mess up the title race.

Five season, four championships and one second place. Manchester City has been almost unstoppable in the English Premier League in recent years. The reigning champion has become even stronger and is now the biggest favorite to become the champion.

A team has risen back into the group of challengers, for whom nothing would be sweeter than dethroning City. The season also has an extraordinary special feature that may even decide the champion.

Last season was a duel between City and Liverpool, which eventually turned with a point difference in favor of City. A similar struggle can be expected this season as well.

City let the attackers go Raheem Sterling’s To Chelsea and Gabriel Jesus To Arsenal. The head coach Pep Guardiola however, the 22-year-old superstar from Dortmund, coveted by all the big clubs, was attracted to replace him Erling Haaland’s.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp lost his credit striker Sadio Mané To Bayern Munich, but replaced Darwin Nunez got a good shot already in the pre-season matches.

Last season’s champion City and Cup winner Liverpool met already in the season in the traditional Charity Shield match, where Liverpool won 3–1. Núñez was well represented by getting a penalty kick for his team and scoring the final points. Haaland, on the other hand, shot the ball over the empty goal from five meters.

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola (left) was able to attract superstar Erling Haaland, coveted by all the big clubs, to his team for this season.

The toughest the challengers are Chelsea and Arsenal, which has strengthened since last season, and wants to break the six-year streak in which its arch-nemesis Tottenham has finished better in the series.

Chelsea’s crew is really tough and of uniform quality, but the difference to the very sharpest point will probably come in scoring. The team scored twenty goals less than City and Liverpool last season, and Sterling’s arrival will not close the gap.

On the other hand, Arsenal, who finished fifth last season, has clearly strengthened. A winger from City Oleksandr Zinchenko and forward Gabriel Jesus have already shown their level in the pre-season matches where Arsenal have been crushing: five matches, five wins, a goal difference of 20-4. Chelsea fell 4–0 and Sevilla 6–0.

Tottenham lacks a bit of the flair of the top teams, but star players Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have supported the team in recent seasons in an exemplary manner. Juventus loan Dejan Kulusevskithe Brazilian striker acquired from Everton Richarlison and from Inter Ivan Perisic guarantee attack power.

Season Manchester United can be made a dark horse. The big club has not lived up to its reputation for years, but now expectations are rising again. The biggest reason is that he was hired as the head coach Erik ten Hag. The Dutch pilot made a convincing impression at Ajax Amsterdam, and the same is expected in Manchester.

Christian Eriksen brings skill and decision-making power to the midfield, and know-how can be found in other positions as well. It will be interesting to see what is Cristiano Ronaldo destiny. The superstar has expressed his desire to leave, but for now he remains a Manchester United player. In terms of the unity of the team and thus the result, leaving could be the best solution, even if, of course, there would be goals at the same time.

The middle class of the Premier League is, as usual, flat, and favorites such as West Ham and Leicester, who are fighting for the last European spots, are waiting to be beaten.

“ The World Cup tournament in Qatar interrupts the season for no less than six weeks in November-December.

Series winners are usually the strongest candidates for relegation, and Nottingham, Fulham and Bournemouth cannot be left out of the relegation conversation. The ascendant trio has Transfermarkt according to the series, the cheapest crew measured by the team’s current value, which also indicates the chances of success.

Fulham would seem the most likely to survive. The championship series winner has made a few specific acquisitions, and the lineup is enough to fight for a league spot.

Nottingham Forest is playing in the Premier League for the first time since the 1998-1999 season. A new player has been acquired for almost every playing position, so trying to survive is tough.

Leeds, weakened from last season, are also likely to fight against relegation. And as we saw from Newcastle and Everton last season, even big clubs can get into big trouble.

Season is exceptional in English football. The Premier League does not normally have a winter break, but even plays in the Christmas break. This year, however, the World Cup tournament in Qatar cuts off the season in November-December for no less than six weeks.

The World Cup tournament can bring at least a momentary swing to the power relations of the series, depending on the number of participating players of each team. The matches following the World Cup break, where the top teams face rested opponents, can be decisive for the entire season.

A total of players from Manchester City and Liverpool will go to the games, but the star strikers Haaland and Mohamed Salah watching the games on TV, while Norway and Egypt stayed on the beach.

Favorites: Manchester City, Liverpool. The duo was dominant last season, and neither has weakened during the summer. City ahead of the shoe size thanks to the wider material.

Challengers: Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham. Strong and ready to surprise in individual encounters, but still a step behind the top two in a long series.

Black Horse: Manchester United. There is enough skill, but can head coach ten Hag bring out the potential?

Dropping times: Bournemouth, Nottingham, Leeds.

Special features: In a way, the series has two separate seasons. The last matches of the 16-round autumn season will be played on November 12, and the opening of the 22-match spring season will be seen on Boxing Day, December 26.

The season starts on Friday, August 5 with a match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal. The last round will be played on May 28, 2023.