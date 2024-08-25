Football | An expression of opinion appeared in the burnt stadium of Gnistan

Football|A sheet appeared at the Gnistan stadium, which was used to take a stand on the issues that the fans were talking about.

Football an expression of opinion has appeared at the home stadium of Gnistan, which plays in the men’s Veikkausliiga.

Gnistan’s home stadium is located in Helsinki’s Oulunkylä. The stadium was completely burned down in mid-July, and the Veikkausliiga club has been playing in evako at HJK’s home stadium in Töölö.

Now, sheets criticizing the video referee system VAR have appeared on the Oulunkylä stadium structures.

“Allow flares, not VAR,” reads one of the sheets attached to the stands.

Some football fans would like torches in the stands. VAR also divides fans. Opponents of the technology criticize the feeling that checks take away from football. Those who defend video reviews are of the opinion that this way the number of referee errors will decrease.

Expressions According to the reader who took the photos on Sunday, spray paint cans, a loudspeaker, painter’s tape, garbage and bottles were left nearby.

According to the reader, the paint gave off a strong smell and it smelled fresh. He said that some of the letters had been left unfinished.

Gnistan has played excellently since moving to evacu. There are four wins and one draw out of five matches. The team is eighth in the Veikkausliiga.